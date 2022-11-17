Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Update

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,700 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 499,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LXFR. StockNews.com lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Luxfer Stock Up 0.9 %

Luxfer Increases Dividend

NYSE LXFR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.25. 1,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $414.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.78%.

About Luxfer

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Featured Articles

