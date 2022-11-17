Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Update

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,700 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 499,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LXFR. StockNews.com lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Luxfer Stock Up 0.9 %
Luxfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.78%.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luxfer (LXFR)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.