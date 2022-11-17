Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.34-24.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.48 billion.

Macy’s Trading Down 8.1 %

M stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.08.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Macy’s by 263.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

