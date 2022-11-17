Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Price Down 4.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock to $77.00. The company traded as low as $40.77 and last traded at $41.22. Approximately 8,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 187,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio bought 600 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,401.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $453.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.06 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

