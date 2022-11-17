Magic Internet Money (MIM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $441,152.44

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $441,152.44 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

