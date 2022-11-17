MagnetGold Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00003605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 11% against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $168.51 million and $9,160.05 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00565868 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,927.08 or 0.29475140 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

