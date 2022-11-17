Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Sells $868,500.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Magnite Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Magnite stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 2,237,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnite Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 555.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513,175 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,560 shares during the period. Builders Union LLP bought a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,591,000 after purchasing an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

