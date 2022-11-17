MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Reaches $0.0928 on Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $42.00 million and $7,123.70 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00574549 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.74 or 0.29920377 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.