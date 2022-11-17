MaidSafeCoin Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $40.20 million and $5,013.33 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

