Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,383,000 after purchasing an additional 221,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,869 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $13,907,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 727,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,257,000 after purchasing an additional 106,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $85.04. 1,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,193. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.35. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

