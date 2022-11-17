Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 375 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.46. 2,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $184.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

