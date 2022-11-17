Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth $1,593,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Diageo by 10.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($45.83) to GBX 4,160 ($48.88) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.90) to GBX 3,000 ($35.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($50.53) to GBX 4,500 ($52.88) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $174.04. 1,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.77. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

