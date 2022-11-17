Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.26. 4,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,553. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average of $128.17.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

