Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.55 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:EW traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.15.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

