Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.06 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.4% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Down 1.5 %

PYPL stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.77. The company had a trading volume of 154,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,528,843. The stock has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $213.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

