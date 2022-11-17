Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 4,155 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.01. 195,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,565,590. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

