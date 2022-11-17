Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 734 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,884 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii makes up approximately 1.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Bank of Hawaii worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,242,000 after purchasing an additional 617,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 175.2% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 191,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 122,215 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,039,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BOH traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.52. 867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,542. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOH has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

