Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,374. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

