Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
MARPS opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $32.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.
