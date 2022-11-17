Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,252,000 after buying an additional 465,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,880,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.5% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 906,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 166,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 824,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 3.1 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 1.68. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $175.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.68.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

