Martingale Asset Management L P Has $16.76 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 66.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,441.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking Stock Performance

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,013.78 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,815.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,924.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.