Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 100,116 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 612.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,475 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,116 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.19% of Wintrust Financial worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 101.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 79,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Shares of WTFC opened at $88.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

