Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.41% of IDACORP worth $22,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 49.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,800,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,693,000 after acquiring an additional 593,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth $19,247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 33.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 76,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock opened at $103.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.81. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $118.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IDA shares. Bank of America cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

