Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 6,720 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $19,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.42 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

