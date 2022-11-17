Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 75,430 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,430 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.26% of Cirrus Logic worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $74.47 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.82.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

