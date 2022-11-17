Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.
Marvell Technology Price Performance
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of -162.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 29.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,412,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 49.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after buying an additional 206,695 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
Featured Articles
