Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of -162.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 29.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,412,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 49.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after buying an additional 206,695 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

