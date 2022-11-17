Maryland Capital Management Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

BAC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,457,240. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

