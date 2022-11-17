Maryland Capital Management Has $1.84 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.95. The company had a trading volume of 391,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,290. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average of $163.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

