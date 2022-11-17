Maryland Capital Management Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Comcast by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.25. 1,980,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,760,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

