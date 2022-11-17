Maryland Capital Management Has $4.90 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,565,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

