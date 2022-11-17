Maryland Capital Management Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,514 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 55,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 45,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.30. The company had a trading volume of 107,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,909. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.39. The stock has a market cap of $200.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

