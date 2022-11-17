Maryland Capital Management Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after purchasing an additional 750,928 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,186.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,518,000 after purchasing an additional 716,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 614.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 557,825 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.26. 75,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.68. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

