Maryland Capital Management Purchases Shares of 199,433 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 199,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,251,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.2% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $73.97. 1,956,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,669,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

