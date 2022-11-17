Maryland Capital Management Sells 31,588 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,588 shares during the period. Trex makes up approximately 1.4% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Maryland Capital Management owned approximately 0.29% of Trex worth $17,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 1,264.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 51,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,143. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

