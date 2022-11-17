Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.8% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $21,442,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 44.1% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 5.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

NYSE MA traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.76 and a 200 day moving average of $328.71. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

