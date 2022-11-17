Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMXGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

MMX traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.27. 111,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,437. The stock has a market cap of C$776.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 10.17. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$4.12 and a 12 month high of C$6.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

