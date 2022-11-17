Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 44,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 55,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Mawson Gold Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.
About Mawson Gold
Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.
