MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $53.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Trading Down 5.3 %

MaxLinear Company Profile

Shares of MXL stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.