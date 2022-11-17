McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Up 8.8% in October

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 954,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 68.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 97.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 26.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
