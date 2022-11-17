mCloud Technologies (TSE:MCLD) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

mCloud Technologies (TSE:MCLD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of mCloud Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
mCloud Technologies Price Performance
