MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at BTIG Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BTIG Research to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 396.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 103.01%. Equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the third quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

