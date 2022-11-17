Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,886,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRK traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.25. The stock had a trading volume of 317,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,922,463. The company has a market capitalization of $259.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $103.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

