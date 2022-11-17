Metadium Market Cap Reaches $40.87 Million (META)

Metadium (META) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $40.87 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Metadium Profile
Metadium’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium.
Metadium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
