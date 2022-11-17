Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.99

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.94 ($0.01). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,559,628 shares trading hands.

Metals Exploration Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 868.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of £22.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31.

About Metals Exploration

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

