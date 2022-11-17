Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Market Cap Reaches $746,861.28 (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market capitalization of $746,861.28 and approximately $3,117.69 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture directly using U.S. dollars.

