MetisDAO One Day Volume Reaches $2.78 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $19.35 or 0.00114410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $85.23 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,913.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010632 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00042930 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005820 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021632 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00236837 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.29196577 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $6,533,399.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

