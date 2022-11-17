Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$79.00 at Scotiabank

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRU. ATB Capital upped their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$76.44.

MRU traded up C$1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$75.60. 206,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.06. The company has a market cap of C$18.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99. Metro has a one year low of C$60.59 and a one year high of C$75.66.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

