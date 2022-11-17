Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Sells $1,148,064.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,435.08, for a total transaction of $1,148,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,031,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40.

MTD stock opened at $1,395.75 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,222.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,235.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 64,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,543,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 321.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,088,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

