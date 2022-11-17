Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MIDD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.86.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $139.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.03. Middleby has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 100.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.