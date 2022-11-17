Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.27.

TIGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 39.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,716,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 771,890 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 71.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,153,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 480,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 334,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

TIGO opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.65%.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

