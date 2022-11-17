Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
MNMD has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$60.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 51.17.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 2.93 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of 2.35 and a 52-week high of 34.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 8.84.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
