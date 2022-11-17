Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

MNMD has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$60.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 51.17.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 2.93 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of 2.35 and a 52-week high of 34.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 8.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 416,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,774 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 548,187 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.